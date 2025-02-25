Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Tripura cabinet has announced recruitment for over 300 positions in various government departments, including Finance, Forest, Tourism and others.

State Minister Sushanta Chowdhury shared the details at a press conference held at the Secretariat on February 22.

According to the minister, the Forest Department has identified 104 vacancies for Forest Guards and has decided to fill them. Similarly, the Audit Department has 140 vacant Auditor positions, and the recruitment process will also begin for these roles.

"Additionally, 30 Auditor Investigators and Statistical Investigators Group-C (Non-Gazetted) positions under the Cooperation Department will also be filled," Minister Chowdhury said.

"The Social Welfare and Social Education Department will recruit for 34 Supervisor positions. In the Tourism Department, two Upper Division Clerk positions will be filled through promotion, and three Group-D positions will be filled through direct recruitment," he added.

Furthermore, the Health Department will hire two Biomedical Engineers to fill vacant posts in the department.

Minister Sushanta Chowdhury confirmed that the Finance Department has already granted approval for these recruitments, and the relevant departments will begin the recruitment process shortly.

Meanwhile, the state of Tripura is witnessing remarkable industrial growth with improved connectivity, strategic policy frameworks, and government initiatives aimed at creating a business-friendly environment.

The state's MSME schemes, which provide substantial subsidies on electricity and CNG consumption, have been particularly beneficial to the local industries.

The construction of a state-of-the-art multi-level parking facility is underway in Agartala. This project is poised to address the growing traffic congestion in the city, marking a significant leap in urban infrastructure.

The facility, estimated to cost Rs 200 crore, will be an 11-story building, the first of its kind in the region. The ground and first floors are designed to accommodate around 400 cars and bikes, while an additional 80 vehicles can be parked in the front area. In total, the facility will provide space for over 400 vehicles, offering much-needed relief to Agartala's traffic woes. (ANI)

