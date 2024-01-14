Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 14 (ANI): Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy organized Makar Sankranti celebrations at his official residence, Raj Bhavan, Agartala, on Sunday. The Chief Minister of the state, Manik Saha attended the function.The governor wished everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"The harvest festival is celebrated with great joy and energy in all parts of India. As we mark the end of the winter solstice and prepare to welcome spring and summer, there is positivity in the air and expectation in our hearts. One of the truly cultural festivals of the country, Sankranti has always been a favourite because it celebrates nature and the bounty that the hardworking hands of farmers have blessed us with," said the governor.

A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara.

The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colourful kites.

During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team. Aside from that, people eat delicacies like Chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and Undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)

