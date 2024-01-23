Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 23 (ANI): Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Agartala's Gol Bazar area on Tuesday.

"Today is the birth anniversary of the great fighter of India, Subhash Chandra Bose. I am here to pay tribute. I would like to urge the youth of Tripura to follow his path and build a drug-free society for our future Tripura," the Tripura Governor said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: More Than 2.5 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple; Administration Monitoring Situation (Watch Videos).

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Agartala on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Delhi: 31-Year-Old Man Loses Over Rs 15 Lakh by Fraudsters After Being Promised Payment for Reviewing Videos.

"We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We have all gathered here to participate in the rally organized here. I want to appeal to the people to follow his ideology," Saha told ANI.

PM Modi also paid floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary at the Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building) in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Netaji at Samvidhan Sadan.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas.

Taking to 'X' she said, "I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

In a post on 'X' he said, "Remembering the fearless leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's independence continue to inspire us all. Netaji's clarion call for freedom, encapsulated in the powerful words, "Give me blood and I shall give you freedom," reverberates through history as a rallying cry for liberty."

"May this day serve as a reminder to keep Bharat first and to work tirelessly towards a united, prosperous, and free India," Dhankhar added in his post on 'X'.

"In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to take steps to duly honor the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021," the PMO said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)