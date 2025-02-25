Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 25 (ANI): Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy attended the launch of Financial Literacy Week (FLW) 2025, organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the theme "Financial Literacy: Women's Prosperity."

During the ceremony, Governor Reddy also launched the posters for Financial Literacy Week 2025.

In his address, the Tripura Governor underscored the significance of financial empowerment for women, highlighting its pivotal role in the upliftment of communities, states, and the entire nation. He emphasised that empowering women financially is crucial to realising the dream of transforming India into a "Viksit Bharat".

Several notable figures participated in the event, including Rakhi Biswas, IAS, Additional Secretary & Director of the Directorate of Small Savings, Group Insurance, and Institutional Finance; Surendra Nidar, General Manager (Officer-in-Charge) of RBI Agartala; Anil Kotmire, General Manager (Officer-in-Charge) of NABARD; Satyendra Singh, Chairman of Tripura Gramin Bank; and Rituraj Krishna, DGM and SLBC Convenor, among others.

According to a press release by the RBI, Financial Literacy Week (FLW) has been celebrated annually since 2016, with each year focusing on a particular theme and target audience. This year, the FLW marks its 10th edition, running from February 24 to 28, 2025.

The initiative aims to increase awareness about key financial topics through focused campaigns, especially as the financial landscape continues to evolve. Financial literacy has become more important than ever, with individuals needing to understand the risks and rewards tied to their financial decisions.

The central event for FLW 2025 was also inaugurated by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, in Mumbai. The theme for this year's FLW is "Financial Literacy: Women's Prosperity," reflecting the importance of financial education for women given their diverse roles in society. The program will cover topics such as risk diversification, responsible borrowing, maintaining a good credit score, and household budgeting. Special focus will be placed on homemakers, working women, and women entrepreneurs.

Throughout the week, the RBI, in collaboration with banks and other organizations, will conduct a series of awareness programs and outreach activities across the country. These efforts will continue throughout the year to create a lasting impact and further the importance of financial literacy, particularly for women.

With joint efforts, the RBI hopes to maximize the outreach and ensure that financial education reaches women on the widest possible scale, contributing to their prosperity and, ultimately, the progress of the nation. (ANI)

