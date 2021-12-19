Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 19 (ANI): Focusing on infrastructure development, better education and employment opportunities, the Tripura government chalked out an action plan for the next 25 years.

State Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said that the path of Tripura's development for the next 25 years has been defined through the two-day Vision 2047 workshop that culminated on Saturday evening. A closed-door feedback session chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in presence of his cabinet colleagues marked the conclusion of the meeting.

In the final session, chairmen of all the six selected sectors briefed the Chief Minister about the goals set by the concerned departments and the action plan ahead.

Briefing media persons, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said, "Next year we are set to celebrate the 50th year of Tripura's statehood and to observe the occasion in a befitting manner, we have chalked out for the next 25 years plan for Tripura's development. For the past three months, all the departments have been working rigorously to prepare a draft plan and the draft vision is given the final shape through this workshop."

He said that a total of six sectors including primary sector, governance, infrastructure, and investment have been incorporated in the goals and indicative yardsticks, strategies are worked out in the meeting.

Giving a brief detail about the goals, Kumar Alok said the state government has targeted to provide uninterrupted water supply to each of the households, higher employability in all sectors, zero dropout rate in schools, industrial development in sectors like Agarbatti, etc.

"All the chairmen appointed for each of the sectors gave detailed presentations before the Chief Minister and refined accordingly. Now, we shall place it before the state council of ministers and this will be brought in the implementation level post cabinet approval," the Chief Secretary added.

Asked about the sectors that are given more priority, he said, "All six sectors are given equal importance. This is not like we shall start working afresh followed by the vision 2047 plans. In some sectors, works are still under progress where additional efforts would be put in place. This move can be seen as a big leap for the state towards development. The state affairs of the state are not the same as they were 25 years ago. But, the difference is people of that period might not have thought so seriously about their future 25 years after. We are trying to bring coherence to the system." (ANI)

