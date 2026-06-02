India News | Tripura Govt, Ramakrishna Mission School of Languages and Centre of Human Excellence Sign MoU to Establish Northeast's First Global Language and Human Excellence Centre

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 2 (ANI): In a major step towards enhancing employability and global career opportunities for youth, the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ramakrishna Mission Viveknagar for the establishment of the Ramakrishna Mission School of Languages and Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence in Agartala.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior monks of Ramakrishna Mission, including the Maharaj and Secretary of the Viveknagar centre, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, and Director of Skill Development Pradeep K.

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The ambitious initiative aims to equip the youth of Tripura and the wider Northeast region with language proficiency, professional skills, and leadership qualities required to access employment opportunities in India and abroad.

Officials said the institution will be the first of its kind in the entire Northeast, offering training in globally in-demand foreign languages, including German, French, Japanese, and Spanish. In addition, courses in Indian languages such as Sanskrit, Hindi, and Bengali will also be introduced.

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Beyond language education, the Centre for Human Excellence will focus on personality development, leadership training, communication skills, confidence-building, and value-based education to prepare students for a competitive global workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha described the project as a transformative initiative that would create new avenues for the state's youth. He emphasised that growing international demand for skilled professionals in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, tourism, information technology, manufacturing, and caregiving presents significant opportunities for trained candidates from Tripura.

The project draws inspiration from the renowned language school operated by Belur Math in Kolkata and the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence under Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad.

A modern campus is planned at Dhaleshwar in Agartala, featuring a four-storey building spread across approximately 15,000 square feet. The facility will house smart classrooms, digital language laboratories, computer labs, a library, conference halls, and dedicated meditation spaces designed to support holistic learning.

Officials said the institution is expected to emerge as a regional hub for language education and human resource development, helping young people from the Northeast access international employment opportunities while contributing to regional growth and socio-economic development.

Describing the initiative as "a gateway from Agartala to the world," the state government expressed confidence that the project would strengthen Tripura's position as an emerging centre for skill development and global workforce readiness in Northeast India. (ANI)

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