Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 15 (ANI): Tripura's third annual State-level fish festival, aimed at boosting the state's fisheries sector and encouraging local fish farmers to increase production, was recently held in the state capital, Agartala.

The festival served as a platform to engage more participants, help the community, and address the growing demand for fish, which currently outstrips supply. With a strong focus on supporting local farmers and expanding production, the event highlights the state's efforts to meet the increasing demand for fish and ensure sustainable growth in the industry.

Also Read | MP Road Accident: 2 Killed As Dumper Overturns on Motorcycle in Singrauli; Villagers Set Fire to Buses, Trucks in Protest (See Pics and Videos).

Sudhangshu Das, Triupura's Minister of Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Animal Resource Development, and Fisheries, spoke to ANI and emphasized that the government aims to help as many people as possible through these initiatives.

"In Tripura, we have organized this state-level Fish Festival for the third time. The main objective is to encourage the fish farmers of Tripura to work more in the fisheries sector so that more people can participate. Through this festival, we aim to help as many people as possible. Many people have participated in it. Our state's fish production is very high, but it is far below the demand. We are working to solve this issue so that our production can increase and we can meet the demands of the people," Das said.

Also Read | Special Train for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways To Run Special New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat via Prayagraj on February 15, 16 and 17.

Recently, during the oath-taking ceremony of Agartala's Government Nursing College at the IGM Hospital Complex, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that the state government is working on a priority basis to strengthen the healthcare system in Tripura. He highlighted the government's initiative to build a health hub, according to a statement from the CM's office.

"The state government is trying to further strengthen the health system in the state of Tripura, with the initiative to build a health hub. In order to speed up health services, nurses must establish a good relationship with the patients' families while providing services to the patients," said CM Saha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)