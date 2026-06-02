India News | Tripura: Indian Army, NDRF Conduct Joint Flood Relief, Rescue Mock Drill in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 2 (ANI): In a demonstration of seamless inter-agency coordination and preparedness for disaster response, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jointly conducted a comprehensive Flood Relief and Mock Rescue Drill at Agartala on 02 June 2026.

According to a press release, the event witnessed participation from civil administration representatives, local stakeholders and members of the community, who were sensitised about disaster preparedness and emergency response measures.

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The exercise aimed at enhancing operational synergy, interoperability and coordination between the two agencies in response to flood-related emergencies and natural disasters in Tripura and adjoining areas. The drill simulated a realistic flood scenario involving rescue of stranded civilians, evacuation from inundated areas, medical assistance, establishment of relief camps and transportation of essential supplies.

During the exercise, teams from the Indian Army and NDRF showcased specialised rescue techniques, deployment of rescue boats, casualty evacuation procedures, communication protocols and coordinated relief operations. The drill provided an opportunity for both agencies to validate standard operating procedures, improve response mechanisms and strengthen joint operational capabilities, the release stated.

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The release further stated that the joint exercise reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Army and NDRF towards safeguarding lives and assets during disasters. It also highlighted the importance of a unified approach, effective resource sharing and swift decision-making in mitigating the impact of natural calamities.

The joint mock drill reflects the strong partnership between the Indian Army and NDRF and underscores their dedication to ensuring a prompt, coordinated and efficient response during emergencies. Such collaborative initiatives play a vital role in enhancing disaster preparedness and building confidence amongst local communities.

Earlier in May, in a significant initiative aimed at empowering youth and encouraging national service, the Indian Army's Albert Ekka Brigade, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, successfully conducted a Pre-Recruitment Training Programme for Agniveer aspirants at Salbagan in Agartala from May 4 to May 16.

The intensive training programme, organised under the Agnipath Scheme, was designed to prepare aspiring candidates from Tripura for recruitment into the Indian Army.

The initiative received enthusiastic support from the local community and was widely appreciated as a meaningful effort to nurture motivated and capable youth from Tripura to serve the nation with pride, dedication and a spirit of patriotism. (ANI)

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