Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 4 (ANI): Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Ashwini Kumar Sharma, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha on Tuesday. During the meeting, which took place at the CM's office, the IG provided a detailed briefing on the operational situation along the state's border areas.

Sharma outlined the current security challenges and ongoing efforts to strengthen the border protection framework.

Emphasising the importance of a robust security mechanism, he assured the CM of the BSF's commitment to maintaining peace and preventing cross-border threats. The discussion also covered the latest developments in border infrastructure and strategies aimed at improving coordination between security forces and local authorities.

CM Manik Saha expressed his gratitude for the briefing, underscoring the vital role of the BSF in safeguarding the state's borders. He reaffirmed the state government's full support in collaborating with the BSF to address security concerns effectively. Both leaders agreed to continue fostering strong cooperation between the state administration and the security forces for the welfare and safety of the people of Tripura.

This high-level meeting is seen as a significant step in ensuring the continued safety and security of the region amidst evolving security dynamics along the borders.

Earlier CM Saha acknowledged the significant role of cooperatives in transforming the state's economy and improving the livelihoods of the people. He reaffirmed the government's support for the growth of cooperatives and assured continued efforts to expand their reach in Tripura.

He attended a one-day state-level conference on "Promotion and development of cooperative" in Agartala on Monday.

The National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), in collaboration with the Department of Co-operation, Government of Tripura, hosted a one-day state-level conference focused on the promotion and development of cooperatives in the state today.

The event, which took place at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, was inaugurated by CM Manik Saha.

The conference, attended by prominent figures from the cooperative sector, began with the lighting of the lamp and a Saraswati Vandana. Dr Sudhir Mahajan, IAS (Retd.), Chief Executive of the National Cooperative Union of India, delivered the introductory remarks, emphasising the importance of cooperatives in the state's socio-economic development. (ANI)

