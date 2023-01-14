Agartala, Jan 14 (PTI) More than 250 lawyers of Tripura have urged CJI D Y Chandrachud to appoint a full-fledged chief justice for the High Court of Tripura in the interest of the people.

The high court has a strength of five judges but it now has only two, including an acting chief justice, following the retirement of others.

The high court chief justice's post fell vacant after Justice Indrajit Mohanty retired in November last year.

“We have submitted a memorandum to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to appoint a full-fledged chief justice for the High Court of Tripura explaining the hardships faced by lawyers,” senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman told PTI on Saturday.

In the memorandum, members of several bar associations of the northeastern state also appealed to the CJI to fill up the vacancies in the high court in the interest of litigants and advocates.

Barman said that the scope for making appeals challenging a verdict of a single bench to a division bench has also been reduced due to a shortage of judges.

