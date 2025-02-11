Agartala, Feb 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following an altercation at their home in Tripura, spent several hours with the body and then walked into a police station to report his own crime on Tuesday, an officer said.

The man, a resident of Amtali police station area in West Tripura district, was arrested.

Shyamal Das quarrelled with his wife Swapna over some family issues and hit her with a blunt object killing her on the spot on Monday night, Sub-Inspector of the police station Shyamal Paul said.

“Shyamal spent the night with the body inside his house. At around 1.20 pm today, he walked into the police station and claimed his wife was lying in a pool of blood inside his house. A police team went to the spot and recovered the body,” he said.

The police sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

