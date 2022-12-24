Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited Mariam Nagar Nandgram Church in Agartala to take stock of preparations for Christmas celebration.

Saha sent a tweet out, informing his followers about his visit to the church in the state capital.

Also Read | Christmas 2022 Celebrations in West Bengal: 30-Feet Tall Xmas Tree Adds to Year-End Glitter of Park Street in Kolkata.

"On the occasion of the coming holy Christmas of the Christians today, I visited the Mariamnagar Church near Agartala along with the Honorable Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Mr. Ratan Chakraborty," the CM tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the Tripura CM told ANI that the state was prepared for Covid-19 but people must stay alert and continue abiding by the old advisory.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Homeopathy Compounder, Main Accused, Arrested Along With 4 Others.

"Oxygen, PPE kits and ventilators are available in the hospital. People know what is to be done. Instructions have also been given to the health department for the same," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)