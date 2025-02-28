Kamalasagar (Tripura) [India], February 28 (ANI): In a heartfelt gesture of devotion, Tripura MLA Antara Sarkar brought the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam from the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh to her home state, allowing devotees to experience a spiritual connection despite being unable to attend the grand event.

Despite the MLA's health challenges, the holy water was brought and mixed with Kamalasagar Lake near the revered Kasbeswari Temple in the Sepahijala District, creating a profound moment of unity and faith for the people of Tripura and beyond.

This historic temple, dedicated to Goddess Maa Kasbeshwari, holds deep religious significance for the people of Tripura.

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days were Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday praised the state police for their exceptional role in ensuring the smooth and successful organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

UP CM Adityanath acknowledged the police's dedication and teamwork, which enabled the safe and secure participation of over 66 crore devotees.The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the event's success, highlighting the use of technology and the state's efforts to ensure a safe and organised experience.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath commended the police force for managing the complexities of the Mahakumbh, a large-scale event that saw a huge influx of devotees.

"The police force and jawans played a pivotal role in the crowd management and overall success of the Mahakumbh. I congratulate them for their dedication," he said.CM Yogi emphasised that the event's success was a result of PM Modi's vision, which provided a framework for organising a "Divya Kumbh Bhavya Kumbh."

The CM also acknowledged the extensive surveillance measures taken during the Kumbh, revealing that about 3,000 cameras were installed to ensure safety, which he monitored from his residence. (ANI)

