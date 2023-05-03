Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 3 (ANI): Tripura has signed a total of Rs 312.38 crore memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for investment in different sectors including healthcare, bamboo, tourism, rubber, food, milk and agro-processing, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Addressing a state-level investment round table meeting at Pragna Bhawan on Tuesday, Saha said that the MoUs were signed with the aim of boosting investment and generating employment in the State.

Saha said that the Tripura government decided to provide State capital investment subsidy, industrial promotion subsidy, power subsidy, employment cost subsidy, state transport subsidy and etc to the investors.

"From different states of the country, they have come. I am very happy that eight industrialists have come here and already signed MoUs with the government of Tripura with an amount of Rs 312.38 crores. When I heard that they are coming here to sign the MoU, I was very much eager to see and was very happy", said Saha.

As many 141 investors participated in the one day long North-East Global Investors summit.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special efforts in developing Tripura, Chief Minister said, "For any development of the State or country the connectivity is very important. Particularly for Tripura, connectivity is important. ...now we have seven national highways and more highways are coming up. By the grace of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are blessed that he has given us HIRA Model".

Addressing the investors, the chief minister said, "Tripura is the third strongest gateway in India in the internet facility. In Delhi, you will not get very good internet connectivity but in Tripura, the connectivity is very good. We have already 12 Express trains running from Agartala or from Sabroom to different states of the country which we never imagined. All these happened because of the grace of PM Modi".

The Maitri Setu in Sabroom will be opened in the future and the investors would be benefitted as Tripura would be the gateway of South East Asia, he informed.

"So when Maitri Setu would be opened we have easy access to Mongla Port, Chittagong Port, and Matarbari Port. All the investors who have come here will get all the facilities. Tripura has a very good future for this infrastructure. We are ready to help you", said CM.

Dayton Natural Resources Private Limited invested Rs 247 crore for setting up another medical college in Dhalai district under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Northeast Veneers and Plywood would invest Rs 13.88 crore, Rs 5 crore for Operating raw materials bank to support 200 mechanized agarbatti rolling units on PPP Mode.

In the hospitality sector, Galaxy Inn invest Rs 4 crore, Chowdhury warehouse invested Rs 3 crore, Rs 30 crore for setting up surgical gloves, in agro-processing Rs 4 crore, and Rs 5.50 for Milk processing.

Meanwhile, investors praised and lauded the role of the State government and the role of Chief Minister Manik Saha in Investment Friendly Policy. (ANI)

