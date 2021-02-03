Agartala, Feb 3 (PTI) An MP from Tripura on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to include the state in the Rs 1,000-crore assistance programme for tea workers in Assam and West Bengal announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

Lok Sabha MP from West Tripura constituency, Pratima Bhoumik, said the state has 48 tea estates, where more than 15,000 workers are engaged, of whom, around 50 per cent are women.

"It is requested to kindly extend the scheme to the state of Tripura for the welfare of tea workers," she wrote in the letter.

"I am confident that this Budget will enhance ease of living for the common man by simplifying procedures and rules. It will bring positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)