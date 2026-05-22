India News | Tripura Police Crack Major Cattle Theft Case; 3 Suspects Detained from Melaghar

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 22 (ANI): In a major breakthrough in the recent cattle theft incidents in Tripura's Belonia subdivision, police have detained three suspects, including a minor, from Melaghar in connection with the case.

The accused were produced before a court on Thursday with a plea for police remand.

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The detained individuals have been identified as Sabuj Mia and Imran Hossain, along with a minor. According to police sources, the suspects were traced and apprehended from Melaghar based on mobile phone tracking.

Addressing the media at the office chamber of the Officer-in-Charge of Belonia Police Station, South Tripura Superintendent of Police Mourya Krishna C said that a gang comprising nearly 20 to 25 members is believed to be involved in the organised cattle theft racket operating in the region.

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"The investigation is progressing and all members of the gang will be brought under the law," the SP said. He also appealed to the public to immediately inform the nearest police station if they notice any suspicious movement or illegal transportation of cattle.

Police officials stated that raids and search operations are continuing in different locations as part of the investigation.

Notably, around 52 cattle theft cases have reportedly been recorded in the Belonia subdivision since April this year. Allegations of police inaction had earlier triggered road blockades and deputations by local residents, demanding immediate action against the theft racket.

Following intensified operations, Melaghar Police Station conducted a raid and detained the three suspects before handing them over to Belonia police for further investigation.

The case has drawn significant public attention, and all eyes are now on the direction of the ongoing investigation and further arrests in the organised theft network.

In a major breakthrough in the recent cattle theft incidents in Tripura's Belonia subdivision, police have detained three suspects, including a minor, from Melaghar in connection with the case. The accused were produced before a court on Thursday with a plea for police remand.

The detained individuals have been identified as Sabuj Mia and Imran Hossain, along with a minor. According to police sources, the suspects were traced and apprehended from Melaghar based on mobile phone tracking.

Addressing the media at the office chamber of the Officer-in-Charge of Belonia Police Station, South Tripura Superintendent of Police Mourya Krishna C said that a gang comprising nearly 20 to 25 members is believed to be involved in the organised cattle theft racket operating in the region.

"The investigation is progressing and all members of the gang will be brought under the law," the SP said. He also appealed to the public to immediately inform the nearest police station if they notice any suspicious movement or illegal transportation of cattle.

Police officials stated that raids and search operations are continuing in different locations as part of the investigation.

Notably, around 52 cattle theft cases have reportedly been recorded in the Belonia subdivision since April this year. Allegations of police inaction had earlier triggered road blockades and deputations by local residents, demanding immediate action against the theft racket.

Following intensified operations, Melaghar Police Station conducted a raid and detained the three suspects before handing them over to Belonia police for further investigation.

The case has drawn significant public attention, and all eyes are now on the direction of the ongoing investigation and further arrests in the organised theft network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)