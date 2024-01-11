Dhalai (Tripura) [India], January 11 (ANI): Tripura Police on Wednesday recovered 410 kgs of dry cannabis, worth Rs 41 lakh, from the Dhalai district.

In the afternoon hours, the Betbagan Naka staff, who were on duty under the Ambassa Police Station, intercepted two vehicles arriving from Agartala.

Also Read | Bitcoin ETFs Permitted by the US SEC in Crypto Market Boost.

These vehicles were suspected of transporting dry cannabis, according to officials.

A comprehensive search of the vehicles was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate and witnesses. It led to the discovery of 410 kgs of dry cannabis, worth Rs 41 lakh, packed in brown-colored packets inside the vehicles.

Also Read | Bihar Food Poisoning: 30 Girl Hostel Inmates Fall Sick After Consuming Partially-Cooked Rice in Arrah.

The drivers managed to escape abandoning their vehicles. The police have initiated an extensive search to identify and locate them.

A case under the NDPS Act will be registered and an investigation is being set in motion, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, Tripura Police, on Tuesday, conducted an anti-narcotics operation and recovered 1630 kg of dry cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 1.63 crore.

The recovery was made in the Bet Bagan area, located near the Assam-Agartala National Highway number 8, police said.

According to the police, the operation was launched on the basis of information that a 14-wheeler truck, laden with cannabis, was leaving Agartala.

A team, comprising members from the Tripura Police, CRPF Battalion 140, 28 Battalion Assam Rifles, and the 3rd Battalion TSR, along with the Executive Magistrate, assembled to intercept the truck, police said.

The team set up a checkpoint to curb illegal smuggling. Upon searching the truck, they discovered dry cannabis concealed in rubber bundles, the police said.

"We recovered 1630 kg of cannabis, which has a market value of around Rs 1.63 crore," Avinash Rai, the Superintendent of Police in Dhalai, said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)