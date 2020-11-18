Agartala, Nov 18 (PTI) At least 73 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the state to 32,112, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 361 with no patient succumbing to the infection on Tuesday, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 185 of the 361 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 1,001 active coronavirus cases, while 30,727 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said. The state has so far conducted 5,00,018 COVID-19 tests, including 3,02,301 rapid antigen and 1,97,717 RT-PCR tests, the official said.

