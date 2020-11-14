Agartala, Nov 14 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,919 on Saturday as 78 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 359, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 185 coronavirus fatalities so far, the official said.

Tripura now has 1,146 active coronavirus cases, while 30,391 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far tested 4,92,251 samples for COVID-19, including 2,96,509 through rapid antigen tests and 1,95,742 using RT-PCR machines.

