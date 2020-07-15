Agartala, Jul 15 (PTI) At least 90 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tripura on Tuesday raising the state's virus count to 2,184, officials said. Altogether 1,538 persons have recovered from the disease and at present there are 630 active cases, they said.

Of the 90 patients, 29 were detected from West Tripura district, 9 from Khowai district, 16 from North Tripura district, 7 from Gomati district, 12 from Dhalai district, 7 from South Tripura district, 6 from Sepahijala district and 4 from Unakoti district. Two coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state while 14 persons have migrated.

The state government has set a target of testing over two lakh samples for COVID-19 in the next one month and seven thousand tests would be conducted daily, senior minister and cabinet spokesperson, Ratan Lal Nath said.

"Tripura has 116 Primary Health Centres(PHC) and 22 Community Health Centres (CHC) besides sub-divisional and district hospitals.

"In each PHC and CHC, 25 persons will be tested through rapid antigen kits, while 5 samples will be collected for RT-PCR test.

"More than 4,000 tests will be done each day in these PHCs and CHCs located across the state," Nath told reporters at the state secretariat here on Wednesday.

Samples of passengers travelling by air are being tested by RT-PCR machines and samples of those entering the state by road through Churaibari check post in Tripura-Assam border are being tested by antigen testing kits.

"From now on, patients would be tested for COVID-19 by antigen testing kits before they are admitted to hospitals.

"Random testing would be done for vulnerable groups like persons living in border areas, helpers, drivers, industrial workers," the minister said.

