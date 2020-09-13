Agartala, Sep 13 (PTI) Tripura on Sunday reported record single-day spike of 12 COVID-19 fatalities, which raised the death toll to 194, while 629 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 18,932, a senior official said.

West Tripura district, of which Agartala is a part, has accounted for 107 of the 194 COVID-19 deaths, he said.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2020: Congress to Oppose Agri, Banking Ordinances in Parliament.

Tripura, at present, has 7,584 active coronavirus cases, while 11,132 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 3,27,846 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official added.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR Feeds Bananas to Hungry Monkeys Enroute to Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri, View Pic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)