Agartala, Oct 6 (PTI) At least 275 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 27,308, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 298 with two more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 161 of the 298 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 4,879 active coronavirus cases, while 22,108 people have recovered from the disease.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Officials said, 255 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID-19 patients, on Monday after they were cured.

As many as 4,02,297 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

