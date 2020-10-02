Agartala, Oct 2 (PTI) At least 296 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 26,362 a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 283 with three more patients succumbing to the infection, he said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, accounted for 155 of the 283 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Altogether 504 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility for COVID-19 patients, since Thursday.

Also Read | Sawai Madhopur Alleged Rape Case: Five Including Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Arrested by Rajasthan Police.

Tripura currently has 5,483 active coronavirus cases, while 20,573 people have recovered from the disease.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 3,94,385 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)