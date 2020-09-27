Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) At least 302 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, pushing the tally to 24,728, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 267 with two more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 146 of the 267 COVID-19 deaths.

Altogether 499 people were discharged on Saturday from G B Pant hospital, the main referral facility in the northeastern state for COVID-19 patients.

Tripura currently has 6,069 active coronavirus cases, while 18,369 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 3,8,0782 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the official added.

