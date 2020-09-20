Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) At least 525 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 22,032, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 239 with four more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 133 of the 239 COVID-19 deaths, officials said

Tripura currently has 6,983 active coronavirus cases, while 14,787 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 3,56,357 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

