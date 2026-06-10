India News | Tripura Seeks Centre's Support for Higher Education Reforms; Dharmendra Pradhan Assures Early Appointment of Tripura University VC

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 10 (ANI): A high-level delegation from the Tripura government, led by Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi to discuss measures aimed at strengthening and expanding the higher education sector in the state.

The delegation, which included senior officials from the Higher Education Department, held detailed discussions with the Union Minister and officials of the Ministry of Education on institutional development, academic governance, skill-based education and pending administrative matters concerning higher education institutions in Tripura.

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A key issue raised during the meeting was the affiliation-related challenges faced by newly established government general degree colleges under Maharaja Bir Bikram University. The delegation sought the Centre's support in resolving the matter to ensure smooth academic administration and improve access to quality higher education across the state.

The Tripura delegation also requested the nomination of a representative from the Ministry of Education to be included in the Search Committee for the appointment of the Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, in line with statutory provisions and applicable guidelines.

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Another major focus of the discussions was the introduction and expansion of skill and vocational education programmes in government degree colleges through collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. The proposed initiative aims to improve students' employability, industry readiness and practical skills while aligning higher education with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020.

Kishor Barman stressed the importance of equipping students with industry-relevant skills and creating stronger links between higher education institutions and emerging employment opportunities.

The issue of appointing a regular Vice-Chancellor for Tripura University also figured prominently during the meeting. Barman urged Pradhan to expedite the process, saying effective academic leadership is essential for the university's growth, governance and institutional development.

Responding to the concerns, Pradhan assured the delegation that the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for Tripura University would be completed soon.

Officials described the meeting as constructive and outcome-orientated, reflecting the state government's commitment to strengthening higher education infrastructure, improving academic governance and expanding skill-based learning opportunities for students across Tripura.

The discussions are expected to pave the way for closer cooperation between the Centre and the state in implementing reforms and advancing the objectives of quality, accessibility and employability in higher education. (ANI)

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