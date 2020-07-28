Agartala, Jul 28 (PTI) Sepahijala district magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Jamatia said that after noticing symptoms of COVID-19, he visited a hospital for a swab test, and the report came in as positive.

I was having fever and body ache since Monday and decided to get myself tested for COVID-19. I underwent a rapid antigen test in our district hospital and the report came positive," Jamatia said.

Additional district magistrate Udayan Sinha said the office premises will be sanitised.

"After the lockdown was announced, the staff strength was reduced to one third. At present, there are only 27 employees in the office. We have decided that ten employees who were in close contact with the DM would undergo antigen tests," Sinha said.

