Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 12 (ANI): During a routine check at Agartala Railway Station near the Jirania-end bushes, security personnel discovered seven gunny bags containing dry ganja, weighing a total of 21 kg.

As per a release, "Following all legal formalities, the seized contraband was taken into custody as unclaimed property. The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation to identify the owner and track the origin of the illegal consignment. "

The release notes, "The estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 3.15 lakh. Authorities suspect that the contraband was intended for smuggling to other regions. Further inquiries are ongoing to uncover any potential links to organized drug networks."

The seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to curb illegal drug trafficking in the region. (ANI)

