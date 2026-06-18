India News | Tripura Steps Up Preparations for NEET-UG 2026 Re-exam, Focuses on Security, Transparency

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Tripura government has intensified preparations for the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination, with senior officials reviewing arrangements at both the state and district levels.

Speaking to ANI, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar said that a preparatory meeting was convened by the Higher Education Department, Government of Tripura, to ensure comprehensive planning for the national-level medical entrance examination.

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The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Tripura and attended by the Special Secretary of the Higher Education Department, members of the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC), District Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs), officials from Tripura Police, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and other concerned stakeholders.

According to Kumar, detailed discussions were held on examination security protocols, transportation and safeguarding of confidential examination materials, deployment of personnel, logistical arrangements, inter-departmental coordination, and strict compliance with guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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The discussions focused on ensuring the integrity of the examination process and preventing any lapses during the conduct of the re-examination.

"The District Administration, West Tripura, remains committed to ensuring a transparent, secure and hassle-free examination environment for all candidates through effective coordination with all concerned departments and agencies," Kumar said.

He added that the administration is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of fairness, efficiency and accountability in the conduct of public examinations.

The NEET-UG re-examination is expected to witness participation from a large number of candidates, making coordinated efforts among various departments crucial for ensuring smooth and incident-free conduct of the examination across the state.

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to a paper leak. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)