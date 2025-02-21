Gomati (Tripura) [India], February 21 (ANI): Tripura Sundari Devi Temple, also known as Matabari, holds religious significance as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worldwide. The site is particularly famous for drawing lakhs of devotees during the Deepawali festival.

With increasing footfall and religious tourism, the temple has recently been upgraded in terms of construction, beautification, and facilities for devotees. The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the development project, Bhaskar Das Gupta, shared details about the ongoing work with ANI.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Government To Start Payment of INR 1,500 From February 21.

According to Bhaskar Das Gupta, the development initiative falls under the PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes with a total funding of Rs 33 crore. Additionally, Rs 9 crore has been provided by the state government.

The project is nearing completion and comprises five major components, including the renovation and redevelopment of the temple premises, the construction of two toilet blocks, a changing room, and other essential infrastructure.

Also Read | Delhi Cabinet Portfolios: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Keeps Finance, Kapil Mishra Allocated Law Ministry; Check Full List.

"This construction has been carried out for the promotion of spiritual tourism under the schemes PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan, with a total value of Rs33 crore. Additionally, Rs9 crore has been provided by the state government," Bhaskar Das Gupta told ANI.

"The project is nearing completion and includes five components. One component involves the redevelopment and renovation of the temple premises, while another includes the construction of two toilet blocks, changing rooms, and other related works," he added.

The temple complex now features a three-storied structure with a basement area housing stalls selling local delicacies like 'Pera.' Other additions include office rooms, guest rooms, a meditation hall, and dining spaces to enhance the overall experience of devotees.

The Tripura Sundari Devi Temple was originally built around 1500 AD by King Dhanya Manikya and has been a centre of religious faith for approximately 525 years.

The temple follows the same age-old traditions established by the Manikya dynasty, which belonged to the Chandra Vangsha lineage.

As a major pilgrimage site, the temple attracts between 30,000 to 40,000 visitors daily, and during Deepawali, the footfall rises dramatically to around 3 to 4 lakh devotees.

Mata Tripura Sundari is regarded as the Kul Devi (family deity) of Tripura and is revered not only in the northeastern region but across India.

With the recent developments, the temple is expected to attract even more spiritual tourists, further boosting the cultural and religious significance of the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)