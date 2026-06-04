India News | Tripura: Tension over Minor Girl's Kidnapping in Churaibari, Accused Absconding

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 4 (ANI): An incident involving the abduction of a minor girl in the Churaibari area, located on the Tripura-Assam border in Tripura's North District, has sparked intense agitation and concern. Although the abducted minor has been rescued, the prime accused remains at large.

According to the complaint, shortly after sunset on last Thursday, the day of Eid, Sharif Uddin (22), a resident of the Khadimpara locality within Ward No. 2 of the East Phulbari Gram Panchayat (under the jurisdiction of the Churaibari Police Station), abducted a 13-year-old minor girl.

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Following the incident, the minor's mother lodged a written complaint at the Churaibari Police Station.

The family alleges that, subsequent to the filing of the case, local Panchayat member Ayaz Ali exerted pressure on them to withdraw the complaint. It is further alleged that Ayaz Ali played an active role in the rescue of the minor from the Tongchhara area on Friday night and in her subsequent transfer to the police station.

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In protest against the incident, local residents gathered at the Churaibari Police Station, demanding a fair investigation and strict punitive action against the culprits. They claim that the accused, Sharif Uddin, was employed at a stone-crushing unit owned by Panchayat member Ayaz Ali.

Consequently, questions have been raised regarding Ayaz Ali's potential involvement in the abduction case. The locals have warned that if the police fail to take appropriate action, they will organise a protest movement. The residents further allege that similar incidents involving the disappearance or abduction of minor girls have occurred multiple times in the area in the past.

As a result, they have not ruled out the possibility of an organised human trafficking ring operating in the region. There are growing demands for the immediate arrest of the abductor, Sharif Uddin, and all others implicated in the incident, so that they may be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the police have completed the medical examination of the minor and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Although a raid was conducted at the accused's residence on Friday night, he could not be apprehended. The entire episode has created an atmosphere of tension and unrest in the Churaibari area.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dharmanagar Jayanta Karmakar said that the case regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl was reported at the Churaibari Police Station on May 29, 2026. Following the report, the Churaibari Police Station registered a specific case.

"Thereafter, under the leadership of Churaibari Police, a team comprising police personnel, with the assistance of local people, successfully recovered the missing minor girl on the same night of May 29. She was found in a village within the Hulashicherra area, located near the Assam border. After completing the necessary legal formalities, she has been handed over to her legal parents. Regarding the accused individuals, we are conducting special drives and will be arresting the responsible person very shortly," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)