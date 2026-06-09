India News | Tripura : Three Bangladeshi Nationals and One Indian Arrested

Dharmanagar (Tripura) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tripura Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and 1 Indian auto-rickshaw driver in the Kadamtala border area of North Tripura on charges of illegal infiltration and attempting to return to Bangladesh.

A case has been registered at Kadamtala Police Station under Sections 21/23(a) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. On the night of June 7, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained 3 suspected Bangladeshi nationals and the driver of an auto e-rickshaw near the Ranibari BSF BOP border area.

Also Read | OpenAI Files IPO Paperwork, Eyes Stock Market Debut.

During questioning, the three admitted that they were Bangladeshi citizens and stated that after entering India without valid documents, they were attempting to return illegally to Bangladesh.

During the investigation, one of the arrested individuals, Sohel Mia, stated that about three months ago, he had entered India illegally with the help of some local people and had been living in the Shantipur area under Pecharthal Police Station. Later, they were trying to return to Bangladesh with the assistance of auto driver Manik Roy.

Also Read | Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Drizzle Expected, High of 32?C.

Police have recorded statements from various witnesses as part of the investigation and have seized several items, including two mobile phones, from the accused. In the interest of the investigation, police have requested the court to add Section 249 of the BNS 2023 and have sought 3 days of police remand for the accused.

Jayanta Karmakar, Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer, said that, "The personnel of the 97th Battalion BSF, Ranibari, detained three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout during their patrolling in the bordering area. Later, late at night, they were handed over to the Kadamtala Police Station. Following a preliminary interrogation, we have registered a case under the Immigration and Foreigners Act."

He added, "The Kadamtala Police Station case number is 29/26. After the preliminary interrogation, these four individuals have been arrested. We have produced them before the Ld. Court of Dharmanagar with a petition seeking police custody. Once they are remanded to police custody, we will interrogate them in detail to uncover further facts." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)