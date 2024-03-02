New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, between Government of India, Government of Tripura and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance/TIPRA, popularly known as Tripra Motha and other stakeholders, in the national capital on Saturday.

TIPRA Motha Party chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma conferred thanks to the central government and Tripura state government after a tripartite agreement was signed between Government of India, Government of Tripura and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance/TIPRA, popularly known as Tripra Motha on Saturday.

"I want to thank everyone. Today, this agreement has been possible because of your support...The hunger strike I did was to get everyone on notice. I would like to thank the central government and the state government. Without our poor people, this would not have been possible.

"Many times, I thought that I should drop it but your affection kept me going... After this Tiprasa accord, we don't have to sit and only celebrate, we need to keep fighting for our rights, together," he added.

Tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On this occasion, Amit Shah said, "Today is a historic day for Tripura, and through this agreement, we have looked at the future by honouring history, making amends, and accepting today's realities."

"No one can change history, but we can always move forward by learning from mistakes and keeping in mind today's realities. He said that Tripra Motha and all tribal parties have played a constructive role in this direction," he added.

Union Home Minister said that the Tripura government has always made several efforts for this. He said that in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a Viksit Bharat, Tripura will also be committed to making its contribution and having its share and will move forward as a Viksit Tripura.

Further, the Home Minister talked about efforts made under the leadership of PM Modi insurgency-free, dispute-free, and violence-free Northeast. (ANI)

