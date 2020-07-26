Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Tripura government on Saturday announced a total lockdown in the state for three days starting from July 27.

The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 27 to 5 am on July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Tripura has reported 3,759 COVID-19 cases including 1,617 active cases, 2,131 recovered cases and 11 deaths so far. (ANI)

