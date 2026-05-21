India News | Tripura to Provide Rooftop Solar Systems for Rs 1,000 to Low-income Households

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a major push towards renewable energy and affordable electricity, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), along with the state government, has decided to provide rooftop solar systems worth around Rs 66,000 to selected low-income households for only Rs 1,000.

The announcement was made by Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath after launching the Rooftop Solar PV System Handbook at Geetanjali Guest House in Agartala.

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Addressing the programme, the Minister said that around 1.5 lakh families consuming less than 50 units of electricity per month have been identified under the initiative. He informed that there are nearly 3 lakh such consumers in the state, and in the first phase, 1.5 lakh families will be selected.

"The government is providing subsidy support under the PM Suryaghar scheme. For 1 kilowatt, the subsidy is Rs 33,000, for 2 kilowatts, Rs 66,000, and for 3 kilowatts, Rs 85,800. Under the new initiative, eligible families will have to pay only Rs 1,000 to receive rooftop solar systems," the Minister said.

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He further informed that around 17,000 consumers have already registered under the PM Suryaghar scheme in Tripura, while nearly 3,500 families have successfully installed rooftop solar systems so far. Through the new project, the government aims to generate around 150 megawatts of solar power in the state.

According to the Minister, the project is being implemented jointly by TSECL, the State government, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and work is expected to begin from next month.

Highlighting the importance of proper maintenance of solar systems, the Minister said Germany-based GIZ, in collaboration with TSECL, has been conducting training programmes for engineers, officials, and vendors regarding installation, repair, and maintenance of rooftop solar systems.

Following the training, two handbooks in English and Bengali were released for consumers, vendors, bank officials, and engineers to help them better understand rooftop solar technology and its benefits.

"Earlier, consumers had to pay electricity bills, but now many are earning money by supplying electricity through rooftop solar systems," the Minister added.

He further stated that Tripura state has a total of 10 lakh consumers who use electricity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has independently taken the decision to launch the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which those using 1 kilowatt of electricity will receive a subsidy of ₹33,000, while the total installation cost will be around ₹66,000.

The Minister added that "we have already started implementing this scheme. However, there are many poor families in different parts of our state. Around 3 lakh families consume less than 50 units of electricity, and for them, arranging ₹33,000 would become difficult. Therefore, we have decided to identify 1.5 lakh families from these 3 lakh families and implement the project in two phases."

While briefing about the plan, he said Under this plan, these 1.5 lakh families will have to pay only a one-time amount of ₹1,000. After that, they will receive electricity free of cost permanently. The total estimated cost for this project will be around ₹1,115 crore. Out of this, we will receive ₹495 crore from MNRE, while the remaining ₹656 crore will be arranged through ADB loans, TSECL, and the Tripura Government jointly.

"We aim to complete this project within one year because the Prime Minister's subsidy scheme will continue until March 2027. Therefore, our target is to identify all beneficiaries by 2026 and provide them with free electricity under this initiative. Once again, I would like to say that every family will only need to pay ₹1,000 for a lifetime, and we will install a 1-kilowatt solar panel system for them," he stated. (ANI)

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