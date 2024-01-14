Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 14 (ANI): In a celebration of Swami Vivekananda's 161st birth anniversary, Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala was inaugurated during an event at a distinguished school in Agartala.

Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala brought together luminaries from various fields, creating a memorable tribute to the revered spiritual leader.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Maharaja of the Ramakrishna Mission, infusing the event with a divine aura. The presence of schoolchildren, renowned educationists, academics, and social activists added vibrancy to the occasion, making it a memorable.

Distinguished speakers shared various inspiring facets of Swami Vivekananda's life, intertwining his teachings with the history of the iconic "Vivekananda Rock."

Notable figures, including Dipak Majumder, Mayor-Agartala Municipal Corporation; Tapas Roy, a notable social worker; Sanit Debroy, an eminent journalist and social activist; Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee and Sekhar Dutta, social workers, recounted the tireless efforts behind the monument's construction and its global acceptance.

Commemorating Swami Vivekananda's birth centenary, the establishment of the Vivekananda Rock memorial in 1970 was highlighted.

According to a media release, "Venerable Eknath Ranade's vision led to the creation of Vivekananda Kendra in 1972, with a determination to build a new India enriched on the ideals of sacrifice and service. What started with 16 officers in the North East has now expanded nationwide with 1,130 branches, 85 schools, and four hospitals."

Vivekananda Kendra has been actively involved in various projects focusing on education, health, rural development, natural development, and community development. Regular camps in Kanyakumari cover diverse topics, including yoga, spiritual motivation, cultural inheritance, Hinduism, and fostering humanity.

Tushaar Kanti Acherjee, the convener of Vivekananda Kendra, shared the organisation's commitment to working for the destitute, igniting Hinduism, and contributing to education. He announced the launch of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, a CBSE school in Agartala, enriched with a rich Hindu cultural legacy.

The inauguration of Vivekananda Kendra-Agartala stands as a testament to the organisation's dedication to Swami Vivekananda's vision, fostering holistic development and cultural heritage. (ANI)

