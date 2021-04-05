Dharmanagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Sambhu Roy, who hailed from a village in North District of Tripura, had returned to Chhattisgarh 12 days ago to resume duty with the elite unit of CRPF. Little did his family realise that the news of his death in a deadly naxal attack would reach them soon after. Roy was one of the 22 security personnel who were killed by Naxals in an attack when they were out on a combing operation in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. After the news of his death reached Bhagyapur village near the Bangladesh border, a pall of gloom descended on the sleepy hamlet.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to social media and said that the nation salutes the supreme sacrifice of the Braveheart.

"Tripura salutes the immortal courage and sacrifice of the son of its soil, Shri Shambhu Roy ji who got martyred while fighting the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. 37 lakh people of Tripura stand fully in support with the family of Shri Shambhu Roy ji in this hour of grief," Deb tweeted on Sunday night.

Dilip Roy, the victim's father and a day labourer said, his son's death is an irreparable loss.

"He returned to Chhattisgarh to resume duty and we could not think that such bad news was awaiting us," Roy told reporters. His neighbours recollect him to be hardworking, ever- smiling and helpful.

"Before joining the CRPF he used to engage himself in all kinds of social work. All the villagers are mourning his death," Swapan Paul of Bhagyapur village said.

Sambhu was inducted into CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit in 2015 and was posted in Bijapur area.

