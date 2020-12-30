Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Esplanade court in the TRP scam case. He was arrested from Pune on December 24.

Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case. He was later granted bail.

Republic TV channel's distribution head and assistant vice-president Ghanshyam Singh was also arrested in connection with the case.

In October, Mumbai Police had arrested four persons -- two former employees of a market research company, along with owners of two channels -- in the case. The police have named several channels in the TRP manipulation case. (ANI)

