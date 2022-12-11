Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday hours after CBI interrogation met party workers at her residence in Hyderabad.

TRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday was questioned by a CBI team for over seven hours in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Starts Preparation for General Polls in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam Calls MPs Meeting in Delhi.

On December 6, Kavitha said she would be available for questioning at her residence at 11 am on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Earlier, CBI wrote to her stating that it would visit her residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the case.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Karaikal Allowed To Venture Into Sea After 7 Days.

Kavitha had earlier written to the probe agency seeking deferment of summons, slated on December 6, to anytime between December 11 and 15 (except 13) because of her preoccupied schedule.

The CBI had earlier summoned her on December 6 in connection with the case.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new excise Policy of the Delhi government was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.

The chargesheet submitted by the CBI in the liquor 'scam' case, however, did not include Sisodia's name.

The chargesheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)