Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday exuded confidence that the ruling party in Telangana will win the Munugode assembly seat which is due for a bypoll, whenever the elections are held.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Get Indian Tiranga Delivered to You for Free by India Post; Know How To Buy Tricolour Online on ePostoffice.

Munugode assembly seat fell vacant after sitting Congress legislator K Rajgopal Reddy tendered his resignation as MLA on August 8. Subsequently, Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy accepted it.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Class 12 Girl Dies in Government School, Police Suspect Suicide.

Rajgopal Reddy is expected to join the opposition BJP on August 21.

Kavitha said Nalgonda district is a stronghold of TRS.

She also reminded that TRS party defeated two stalwart leaders in the bypolls of Huzurnagar and Nagarjunsagar held after 2018 general elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)