Jagtial (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): A number of ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) leaders were taken into preventive custody by the police as they tried to protest in front of a pre-planned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting here.

According to the police, among those, who have been taken into preventive custody include a sarpanch, who belongs to TRS party.

"The Telangana Rastra Samithi leaders tried to protest in front of the meeting place which was already Pre-planned by BJP Leaders at a Function Hall at around 12:30 PM in Jagtial district today. Many Leaders including Sarpanch's belonging to Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party were taken into Preventive Custody," said an official of the office of the Superintendent of Police, Jagtial district, while speaking to ANI over phone. (ANI)

