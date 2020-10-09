Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is asking Congress leaders in Dubbak to join the TRS as it is not confident about the development activities it has undertaken.

Prabhakar told ANI, "The Telangana Rastra Samiti is now clearing pending works in Dubbak constituency as Dubbak MLA, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy passed away due to ill health, leading to by-election in Dubbak constituency."

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava, Warrant Officer AK Tiwari Create New Record of Highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh to Mark IAF Day 2020.

"Amid all this, when Telangana Congress has announced its candidate, the TRS government has come under pressure of losing the by-elections. Now they are trying to make the Congress leaders in Dubbaka to join hands with them. If the TRS government is confident that they have worked for the development of Dubbaka, then what is the need to ask Congress leaders to join hands with the TRS government?" he added.

Prabhakar further said that Harish Rao (MLA and Finance Minister, TRS) is a 'cheat' and keeps on telling lies.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah and New Crown Prince Meshal Al Sabah.

"So I request the people of Dubbaka that your issues will be given a voice if Congress wins in the upcoming Dubbak by-election," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)