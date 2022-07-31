Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Three women and a man were killed and one other person suffered injuries when their car collided with a truck in Jaipur Rural on Sunday, police said.

The car travelling from Jobner to Kaladera near Harsoli village collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. Four people travelling in the car were killed and one other was injured, Renwal Station House Officer (SHO) Umrao said.

The deceased were identified as Vimlesh Kumar (32), Geeta Devi (42), Ramki Devi (70) and Sushila Devi (30).

The SHO said the injured was referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy. A case has been registered against the truck driver and further investigation is on, the SHO added.

