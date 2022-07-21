Noida, Jul 21 (PTI) A driver died allegedly of electrocution after his truck came in contact with a low-lying power cable in Greater Noida, police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Anmol Singh, 25, and the incident took place in the Badalpur police station area Wednesday night, the officials said.

"The truck was stationed outside a private factory. It appears that a low-lying power cable got in contact with the metal part of the truck. When the driver tried to get into the vehicle, he got electrocuted," a local police official said.

"The truck had also got on fire, prompting the company employees to rush for help and douse the flames. The driver was taken to a hospital but did not survive," the official said.

The body was sent for post mortem and then handed over to the family, the police said, adding it has not received any complaint in the matter so far.

