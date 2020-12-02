Kaushambi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Eight people were killed when a sand-laden truck overturned on a stationary SUV in Kada Dham area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were returning to Shahjadpur after attending a wedding ceremony in Deviganj in the district when the accident took place.

Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, said the bodies were taken out of the vehicle with the help of gas cutters and sent for postmortem.

Two girls travelling in the SUV managed to come out the window, police said, adding that they sustained minor injuries.

The truck driver is absconding and police is trying to trace him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed the local administration to provide all possible help to family members of the victims.

