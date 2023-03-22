Sonitpur (Assam) [India], March 21 (ANI): Assam Police on Monday night seized a truck and rescued 23 cattle heads and arrested two persons during a surprise check at Biswanath in Sonitpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Mannan Miya and Habijul Ali, they added.

According to information, based on secret input, a police team intercepted a truck in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"We had set up a check-post and intercepted the truck. 23 cattle heads were rescued from the truck. The vehicle driver and helper have been caught, and a case has been registered in connection with this," Bhularam Borah, Biswanath police station in-charge said.

He said that the truck was coming from Lakhimpur towards Nagaon. "We are further looking into the case," he added. (ANI)

