Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) MLC K. Kavitha on Monday said that true freedom for women is achieved when they are respected not just on Women's Day but on each day.

"Real freedom to women is achieved when women are not just respected on Women's Day but on each and everyday, when the women are given a chance to prove themselves on the field and not just in stages. True freedom to women is when women are included on the mainstream of any field of work, instead of establishing separate 'women fronts' or so called 'Mahila Morcha'", said the TRS leader.

Kavitha was addressing during the International Women's Day celebrations organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) that also witnessed the participation of many prominent women entrepreneurs and speakers.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of the celebrations, Kavitha said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, it feels great to felicitate and award women who have achieved and excelled in their fields.

She further appealed that more organisations like DICCI should come forward for the empowerment of women, to provide them with a platform so that they can sustain themselves.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'. (ANI)

