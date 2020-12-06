Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday said Donald Trump lost the presidency due to COVID-19 mismanagement, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold decision of imposing a lockdown.

"Trump lost the presidency due to COVID-19 mismanagement. But Modiji took the bold decision of lockdown. America is still indecisive on health vs economy issue but we pushed ahead with 'jaan hai toh jahan hai' philosophy," Nadda told party workers in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

"Our Modiji led 130 crore people of our country from the front. He saved the lives of 130 crore Indians by taking decision of lockdown. It is not a small incident. PM Modi gave the call for Jaan hai toh jahan hai'," he added.

Nadda said that there is uproar on the borders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built 4,500 km four-lane road from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in last five years.

"You know why there is uproar on the border? Why there is trouble? Why there is a problem? Because Modiji has built 4,500 km four-lane road from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last five years," Nadda said.

"The 9.2 km long Atal Setu Bridge was inaugurated recently. It saves time and helps the Army. Modiji worked for it. It is all weather bridge. Tunnels and bridges were made under leadership of Modiji," he added.

BJP chief Nadda kick-started his 120-days nationwide tour from Uttarakhand from Friday. On Sunday, he met party leaders and booth level workers too.

While addressing the booth meeting, Nadda highlighted some of the central government schemes which are helping the people of Uttarakhand.

"Under Swachh Bharat, 11 crore toilets are built across the country, of which 5.22 lakh are built only in Uttarakhand. Under the Saubhagya scheme, electricity connection has been provided to 2.63 lakh crore homes in the country of which 2.48 lakhs are in Uttarakhand. About 37 crore LED bulbs were distributed in the country under the Ujala scheme of which 56,000 LED bulbs were distributed in Uttarakhand alone," he said.

Nadda said the people of India are happy with the Modi government and giving their blessings to the party again and again.

"Time and again the people of India are showering their blessings upon us. Recently Bihar elections were held, although we fought Bihar elections together, but BJP got the highest strike rate of 67 per cent in Bihar. We won 74 seats out of 110 seats we contested and we got 19.5 percent votes. Today, you have formed the BJP government with two-thirds majority in the country. Our governments were formed in 11 states and we are eager to serve India together," he said.

Nadda launched his 120-day nationwide tour on Friday by visiting Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Shantikunj, Haridwar. The aim of the nationwide tour is to strengthen the party.

During his visit, Nadda will also meet eminent citizens in each and every state. He will visit big states for a period of three days and smaller states for two days. The states, where the BJP is in power, will also give a presentation on schemes and policies. Nadda is also expected to meet social media volunteers of the party. (ANI)

