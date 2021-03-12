New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Donald Trump wants people to think he will be the 2024 candidate for the Republican party but whether he will be or not is a whole another question, according to leading commentator on US politics Edward Luce.

Luce made the remark on whether Trump will return as the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 while delivering the Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture 2021 on Friday.

The topic of the lecture, hosted by New India Foundation (NIF) in association with Bangalore International Centre, was "US Politics: Why Here, and Where from Here?"

Luce, currently the US national editor and columnist at the Financial Times, spoke about the recent US election, the unprecedented attention it got worldwide, the newly-elected government, and Indo-US relations.

He said Joe Biden's first month has been the smoothest opening to a presidency so far.

"There are several reasons for this. With 36 years in Washington, which not a lot of past presidents had, Biden is one of the most experienced presidents in the US," he argued.

"By under promising and over delivering he's proving to be the mirror image of Trump," Luce said on why Biden's first month has been a dream beginning.

This was the 14th NIF annual lecture, which was renamed the 'Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture' in 2019 in honour of the late multi-lingual scholar and playwright.

The lecture has facilitated debate on important social issues, with talks featuring renowned scholars and thinkers including Jean Dreze, Sunil Khilnani, Yogendra Yadav, Ela Bhatt, Andre Beteille, Raghuram Rajan, Rahul Mehrotra, Lant Pritchett, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Arvind Subramanian, Esther Duflo, Sunil Amrith and Sowmya Swaminanthan.

According to Manish Sabharwal, managing trustee at NIF, the lecture aims at "generating conversations around subjects of contemporary interest, and has featured leading thinkers talking about some of the most pertinent and pressing issues of our time".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)