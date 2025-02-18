Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday, raised serious concerns over the recent stampede incidents in New Delhi Railway station, alleging that the government is attempting to suppress the truth.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "Whether it is the Delhi station incident or the Prayagraj incident, the government is trying to hide the truth. Even today, 6,000 people are missing. Can you tell where they have gone in Kumbh?"

On the night of February 15, a devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station led to the tragic loss of 18 lives. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m as a massive influx of thousands of devotees poured into the station, all to make their way to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The sheer volume of people created an overwhelming surge of crowding, which ultimately triggered the chaos and panic that resulted in the fatal stampede.

The Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additionally, the Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh festival on Mauni Amavasya, which took place on January 29. This tragic incident happened during the bathing ritual associated with Mauni Amavasya, resulting in the deaths of 30 people and injuring 60 others, according to data from the state government.

Meanwhile, on the question of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visiting Mahakumbh, Raut took a jibe at the Shinde faction, saying, "Whether they go to MahaKumbh or any other holy place, their sins will not be washed away. The betrayal these people have done is such a big sin; you can even dip in the Ganga ten times. Still, this sin will not be washed away." (ANI)

